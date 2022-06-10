VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). VBI Vaccines also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,842. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 462,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 238,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 43,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 68,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.