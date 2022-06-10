Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,214.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Howell acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,450 shares of company stock worth $186,374 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 113.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 675.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.