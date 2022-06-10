Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

NYSE VEEV traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,228. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average is $214.89.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.