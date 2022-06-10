Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0047

Veil (VEIL) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Veil has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $403,027.74 and $170.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,225.02 or 0.99766405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028310 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00185645 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00078208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00110061 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00177277 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

