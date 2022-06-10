Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0573 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $132.13 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000272 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001734 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001891 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

