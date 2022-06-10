Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.08). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

VCYT traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

