Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.2-958.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.11 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

Verint Systems stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.