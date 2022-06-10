Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after buying an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after buying an additional 1,154,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.39. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

