Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. 5,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 561,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The company has a market cap of $618.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

