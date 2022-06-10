VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.87

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and traded as low as $69.62. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 44,955 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.