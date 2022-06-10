VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.87

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and traded as low as $69.62. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 44,955 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.
