Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vigil Neuroscience.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

VIGL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,332. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 21,802 shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $106,794 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.