Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vigil Neuroscience.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

VIGL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,332. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 21,802 shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $106,794 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

