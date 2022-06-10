Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

SPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.57.

SPCE opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

