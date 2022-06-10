Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.67.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.