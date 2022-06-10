Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,488 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

