Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

NYSE V traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $199.78. 44,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

