Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,977 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,418,000 after buying an additional 3,581,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,159,000 after buying an additional 1,619,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,789,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,234,000 after buying an additional 810,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 46,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,101. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

