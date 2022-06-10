Wagner Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Nucor by 870.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after buying an additional 201,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.42. 17,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average is $127.77. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

