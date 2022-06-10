Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Proterra by 137,751.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 2,755,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,490,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $15,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proterra by 1,088.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451,839 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of PTRA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 12,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,891. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

