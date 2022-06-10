Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,694,000 after acquiring an additional 112,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 757,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,283. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.