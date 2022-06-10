Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

