Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$12.13 and last traded at C$12.13. 1,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.65 million and a PE ratio of 27.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.37.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.21 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

