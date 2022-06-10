Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,978. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.23. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $331.86.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,232,836 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

