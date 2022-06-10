Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $960,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 994,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDXX traded down $10.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $330.66 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

