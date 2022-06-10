Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.59. 182,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

