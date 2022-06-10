Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.42. 995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,978. The stock has a market cap of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

