Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,286. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.68 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.