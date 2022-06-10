Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Amgen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

