Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 30,544 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,544 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $786,480 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 253,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,779,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

