Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler lowered Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.73. 511,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,471,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

