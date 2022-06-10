Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 54,218 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,218 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of T traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 472,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,080,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.