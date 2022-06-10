Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $76.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,219.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,395.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,642.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

