Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $134.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Walmart stock opened at $121.02 on Monday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

