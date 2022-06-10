Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $30.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.