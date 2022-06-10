Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.30 Million

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $206,745.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 205.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00434784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

