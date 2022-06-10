WazirX Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $90.32 million and $5.24 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00336775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00436885 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 229% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.