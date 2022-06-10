Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Weber to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 0.25.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

