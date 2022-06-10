Wedbush Begins Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of AFRM opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.03. Affirm has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

