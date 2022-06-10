WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Up 2%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.61. 734,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,060,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$802.20 million and a P/E ratio of -16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.55.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

