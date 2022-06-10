Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,715 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,845. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $110.29 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.