Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 3,499 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cigna by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $253.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,254. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.76.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

