Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 4,070 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in American Express by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.91 on Friday, reaching $156.07. 16,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,822. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

