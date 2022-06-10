Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after acquiring an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.67 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

