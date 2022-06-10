Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,422,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,075,000 after buying an additional 80,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,073 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $3,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020,800 shares in the company, valued at $41,934,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,726 shares of company stock worth $21,108,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,127. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.