Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $111.44 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

