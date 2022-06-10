Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

