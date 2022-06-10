West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Wipro by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Wipro by 13.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 522,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 60,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wipro by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. 20,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,457. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

