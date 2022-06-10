West Family Investments Inc. Sells 23,960 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,960 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 202,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SMFG. Bank of America lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. 291,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

