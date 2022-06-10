West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. 482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

