Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

