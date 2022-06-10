Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTSHF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westshore Terminals Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.4091 per share. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.43%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

